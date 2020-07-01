Tributes pour in for Springbok Timothy Nkonki

Friends, family and former teammates have paid tribute to a fallen hero after hearing of the passing of former Springbok Timothy Nkonki.

Nkonki’s daughter Noloyiso Maseti confirmed on Wednesday that her father had died in hospital due to Covid-19 complications on Monday. He was 70.

“He was our pillar, extremely funny and very loving.

“He enjoyed picking up his grandchildren from school and spending the day with them," Maseti said

“We could rely on him for anything."

Nkonki, who lived in Uitenhage, was the president of Star of Hope Rugby Football Club and still involved in the administrative and coaching side of the game at the time of his death.

A member of the club since his days as a high school pupil, Nkonki played a pivotal role in taking it to the heights it enjoys today.

A former Uitenhage Combined, EP and (SA African Rugby Board) Leopards player, Nkonki played much of his rugby in the 1970s.

The highlights of his career — affected by the racist laws of apartheid — included tours to France and Argentina.

In 1977, he represented a President’s XV against France, alongside then Springbok captain Morne du Plessis, before playing in a festival match in Argentina alongside Thys Lourens.

Nkonki was also a Springbok triallist who was a member of the SA Barbarians side that toured Britain in 1979.

He made 63 first-class appearances, which included matches against France, the All Blacks and the Lions on their visits to SA.

Nkonki became a Springbok after apartheid, when the SA Rugby Union retrospectively awarded Springbok colours in 2013 to all non-whites who had played for an SA national team.

Maseti said her father, who was born in Ngqalo, in the Eastern Cape, was schooled at Sanfontein Primary and later Ilinge High School.

“His passion for the game was unrivalled and as his children we knew that Saturdays were his rugby days," she said.

“Star of Hope was a big part of his life and he dedicated every day of his life to the club.

“It would not be unusual for us to wake up to our living room filled with teammates coming to catch the game."

Former Star of Hope delegate to the EP Rugby Union Julius Mali described Nkonki as a man with a deep love for the game and the development of young players.

He said Nkonki’s contribution to the rebuilding of Star of Hope was instrumental in turning it into one of the province’s top rugby clubs.

“Today, they are one of the top clubs in the province, all because of the drive and determination of Timothy to make a success of this club,” Mali said about the former EP backline player.

Mali said the presence of four Star of Hope teams, one a women’s side, in various leagues in the province was testimony to Nkonki’s vision.

Freddie Makoki, a teammate of Nkonki at EP and the Leopards, also spoke about Nkonki’s passion for the game and how it shone through in the work he did after his playing days.

“He really loved the game of rugby.

"[He was] a big believer in discipline on and off the field and most of all, I think, having respect for your opponents.”

Former Southern Kings CEO Anele Pamba said he first came to know Nkonki through the talent he showed on the field of play.

“He was a man of integrity. The revival of Star of Hope depended on him, everything he did to help revive that team was done at his own cost.

“Konki took Star of Hope from a lower division side to one competing in the Grand Challenge.

“Away from the field. He was highly respected, someone who was never afraid to express his view,” Pamba said about the former club captain.