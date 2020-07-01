Temba Bavuma looking forward to Cricket SA awards ceremony

Temba Bavuma is looking forward to Saturday’s Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards ceremony where he stands a chance to win the Standard Bank Twenty20 International Cricketer of the Year gong.

The 30-year-old has been nominated in the category alongside Proteas limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Pigeonholed as a red-ball specialist for a long time‚ Bavuma has managed to break free of those shackles and captured the imagination with his white-ball exploits over the past season.

“I’m really pleased and excited about it all‚” said Bavuma of his nomination.

“I’m not someone that people associate T20 cricket with. So to be nominated in this category after the few performances I had is really satisfying.”