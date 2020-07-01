Morgan Mammila back for more at Chippa United

Chippa United late on Wednesday afternoon announced the return of Morgan Mammila as general manager - football and compliance.

Mammila is back for a second stint having previously been with club in the 2018-19 season.

That previous appointment as chief executive lasted barely four months before he quit the club via a statement on his Twitter account.

But the club, notoriously known for recycling coaches, was happy to welcome Mammila back for another stay.

“Morgan Mammila comes highly recommended with vast experience,” said Chippa COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi via the statement.

“The club needs someone of his calibre and stature during this difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The chairman (Siviwe Mpengesi) and management are incredibly happy to have him back and confident that he will excel in executing his duties.”