Rulani Mokwena has penned an emotional farewell to Chippa United as his contract with the club officially expired on Tuesday.

Mokwena had been loaned as head coach to Chippa by Orlando Pirates in early March‚ with the Port Elizabeth-based club announcing last week they were opting not to continue the arrangement.

This was despite the Absa Premiership season‚ suspended due to Covid-19 from March 16‚ being set to continue behind closed doors.

“After six months at the helm‚ it’s with overwhelming emotion that I officially announce that I have successfully served my loan contract as coach of Chippa United and close a short yet extremely beneficial period of my coaching career‚” Mokwena wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday.