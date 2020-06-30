Retired PSL star Klate gives back to community

Retired Port Elizabeth-born Absa Premiership star Daine Klate is a perfect example of the saying “charity begins at home”.

Klate, 35, together with Betway, have ploughed back into his amateur club Glenville Celtic with a R20,000 donation in the form of playing kit and training equipment.

The donation is part of the brand’s monthly #BetwayCares initiatives, that seeks to aid the development of sport across South African communities.

Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport midfielder Klate, who started his football at Glenville, made the announcement during a live interview conducted on the Betway’s Facebook page.

“The initiative came through when Betway approached me to be part of their live discussion on Facebook together with Reneilwe Letsholonyane,” Klate said.

“Obviously the chat was about our careers and how we went about in our careers.

“They basically came on board because they want to align themselves with people who had success in their careers.

“Brands also want to work with people who are in the news for the right reasons.

“I think they thought aligning themselves with me is going to be good and I was happy to join the initiative.

“When they said they would donate to a team of my choice, I obviously chose Glenville Celtic because I was eight years old when I started playing for that club.

“I am from there and they say charity begins at home.

“They had also allowed me to use their fields when I was a coach in the MDC.

“I am looking forward to probably working more along those lines in future and help other teams as well.”

Klate, who has also played for Bidvest Wits and Chippa United, said the donation would help his childhood club continue to nurture the talent that comes out of the Gelvandale community that raised him.

“Knowing the great amount of talent that is in Gelvandale, this partnership with Betway will most certainly encourage the club and community to continue nurturing the upcoming talent.

“A number of clubs from here are operated by generous community members who struggle at times to fund basic needs of a club such as playing kit and equipment.”