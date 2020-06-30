Netball SA expecting players to return to controlled training soon
Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane is expecting players to return to controlled training soon after they submitted a watertight health and safety plan to government.
Netball‚ football and rugby are among the top contact sports that were recently asked by the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to submit plans explaining how they are going to return to training.
At the weekend Mthethwa also announced that non-contact sporting codes like cricket‚ anglers and casting‚ gymnastics‚ tennis‚ climbing‚ canoeing and swimming can return to training and competition.
“We are allowed to train as netball but not to play matches just like it’s the case with football and rugby‚” Molokwane said.
“Non-contact sports have been given the green light to play matches but not contact sports.
"At the moment we are not allowed to play any matches because we are still at level three of the lockdown.
"We are not anticipating starting to play anytime soon because we have to be careful on what we do for safety.
"Covid-19 numbers are going up and our concern is what if our players are contaminated and have this virus.
“We submitted our plans like everybody else but if you saw the list that was released late last week‚ it’s all non-contact sport that the minister has allowed to play matches.
"We are allowed to train and we have our plan that we have submitted for the return to playing.
"We have submitted to the provinces to tell them what they need to do because we believe that it should start at national level and go down to provincial and districts.
"At the moment‚ the most important thing is the safety of the players and everyone involved.”
Molokwane said as and when they are allowed to resume playing matches‚ the first priority will be camps for the netball national team and the resumption of the Telkom Netball League (TNL).
“When we get the green light to play matches‚ we want to start with programmes of the national team because that’s where our main focus is.
"The TNL is also on one of our main goals‚ we said if there is one competition that must play this year it has to be that one.
"We are anticipating to play the Spar Championships and the Diamond Challenge with probably neighbouring countries who can drive to SA because flying at the moment is a nightmare.
"We can also play the male championships‚ we are trying to do as much as we can.”