Liverpool don't need to spend heavily to improve: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect to spend heavily in the transfer window ahead of next season and sees a bright future for several youngsters looking to break into a strong main squad.

The Premier League champions had looked favourites to sign German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig before the 24-year-old opted for Chelsea.

Klopp said the upcoming transfer window was likely to be more subdued than in previous years due to the impact of Covid-19 on clubs' finances.

"Covid has influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it'll be the most busy summer in the world," he told reporters.

"We can't spend millions and millions because we want to, or we think it's nice to do. We never wanted that.

"The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad in the transfer market?" Klopp added.

"You have to be creative ... We try to find solutions internally and there's still a lot to come: we have three or four players who can make big steps."

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there has been improvement from young attacking trio Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood this season but he could bring in another forward to boost competition for places.

Rashford and Martial have contributed 19 goals each in all competitions while Greenwood has scored 12 but Solskjaer said the trio still have to earn their spot.

"You need competition for places at United. If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We've always got to look at improving, and if they don't ... we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better."

Solskjaer said he showed faith in his young strikers after allowing Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan in August.

"It was time to allow our forwards to feel that confidence and feel that demand of playing and being demanded to play every game," Solskjaer added.

"In the end that's how you get to another level, a different level ... all three (Martial, Rashford and Greenwood) have had a good development this season but they can be so much better."

