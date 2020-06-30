Fast bowler Tiaan van Vuuren feels at home in EP

PREMIUM

For left-arm speed merchant Tiaan van Vuuren, the transition into provincial cricket was a lot easier than when he progressed into the national U19 side.



Having only made his debut for Eastern Province in the latter half of the 2019/2020 season, Van Vuuren said he was eagerly awaiting a return to action as he looks to capitalise on the experience within the EP squad...

