Cameron has Wright stuff for Kings
After months of speculation, the Isuzu Southern Kings have announced that experienced Sharks scrumhalf Cameron Wright will be joining them on September 1.
Wright will add depth and new kicking capabilities to a Kings squad that has battled to make headway in the Guinness PRO14 this season...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.