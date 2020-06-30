Barcelona coach Quique Setien dismisses talk of player unrest

Barcelona coach Quique Setien insists his relationship with the players is good, despite reports of unrest in the dressing room and tension between Lionel Messi and Setien's assistant, Eder Sarabia.

An angry exchange of views reportedly followed Barca's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, a result that allowed Real Madrid to go two points clear at the top of La Liga by beating Espanyol.

Footage also appeared to show Messi pointedly ignoring Sarabia, with the Argentinian turning away from Setien's number two as he tried to give him instructions during a cooling break.

A lack of togetherness comes at a bad time given Barcelona host in-form Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, when another slip could effectively concede the title.