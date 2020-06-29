Sithembile Langa keen to share his experience in EP ranks

East London-born fast bowler Sithembile Langa will look to play a key role in the Eastern Province bowling attack for the 2020/2021 campaign.

He believes there is something special brewing within EP’s ranks — something he wants to be part of after committing to the side for the new season.

Langa, who was schooled at Sakhisizwe High in Mdantsane, said the team would be looking to capitalise on its strengths in a bid to mount a good challenge.

The right-arm quick said he was excited to conjure up some match-winning partnerships with his fellow bowlers.

“Our bowling attack is certainly something we are excited about.

“There are a few very promising bowlers in our ranks, so they will learn and grow.

“With Marcello [Piedt] coming in from the Titans and myself who has been at the Warriors, I think we can help to guide them in terms of what would be expected at higher levels of the game.

“They each have their own qualities and that can develop into something special if they are nurtured in the right way,” the former Border paceman said.

He feels they are also adequately equipped in the batting department in the pursuit of success, something he believes is achievable under the guidance of coach Piet Botha.

“We have some exciting young players here.

“But at the same time, we have some experienced guys who have played at franchise level, but also have been in the game for a number of years.

“So I think we can help each other in that they would always be able to come and ask for advice from any of the older players in terms of how to improve and grow their game.

“Coach Piet is someone with a vast amount of knowledge about the game.

“He has worked with various players across the country, so I think he definitely has what it takes to get the best out of each player by bringing out their individual qualities,” the former Hudson Park Primary pupil said.

“Piet is also a very good bowling coach and having worked with him earlier on in my career, it was not a hard decision to make when he asked me if I would be willing to join EP,” he said.

He said while his focus was solely on putting in good performances to help the team, he admitted he would grab an opportunity for more franchise cricket if the chance came.

“When I lost my contract, I told myself this was not the end of the world. I just need to make sure that I continue to work hard.

“Aya Gqamane, to whom it also happened, came to me and reminded me that it was nothing to be ashamed of and told me that despite losing my contract, I must not give up because the eyes of other franchises were also on me,” Langa said.