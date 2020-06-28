Wembley could host Bok showdown
London’s Iconic Wembley Stadium is being lined up as a venue for Siya Kolisi’s Wold Cup winning Springbok team when they face Wales In November.
Wales are due to host Scotland in a rearranged Six Nations fixture on October 31, and then entertain New Zealand, SA, Argentina and Fiji in November...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.