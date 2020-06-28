Wembley could host Bok showdown

London’s Iconic Wembley Stadium is being lined up as a venue for Siya Kolisi’s Wold Cup winning Springbok team when they face Wales In November.



Wales are due to host Scotland in a rearranged Six Nations fixture on October 31, and then entertain New Zealand, SA, Argentina and Fiji in November...

