Tovey quits technical director’s job

Neil Tovey will not renew his contract as technical director of the South African Football Association (Safa) at the end of June, the association has confirmed.

The official reason given for Tovey not renewing his contract differs from information from various sources who did not want to be named.

Sources told TimesLIVE that Tovey is leaving Safa because he feels he will not be able to conduct his role of overseeing the development of soccer effectively due to lack of financial support from the cash-strapped association.

Safa communications director Dominic Chimhavi confirmed that Tovey will not renew his contract‚ but denied it was because of financial constraints.

“Neil’s contract came to an end. That is the issue‚” Chimhavi said.

He later added: “The main reason, actually, why Neil Tovey’s contract was not renewed was the fact that he has gone through huge health issues.

“He had two scares during his tenure. And it was one of the considerations.”

Tovey‚ appointed as Safa’s technical director in June 2015‚ had suffered three heart attacks playing a game of squash in February 2015‚ and a third attack in October 2016.

However‚ sources told TimesLIVE that a key reason Tovey did not want to renew his contract was that the former Bafana Bafana captain did not believe he would have the financial backing to conduct his job of overseeing development effectively.

Tovey was apparently also not satisfied with the package he was offered.

An important reason for Tovey’s conviction that he would not have sufficient financial support for his plans was a reported Safa decision — denied by Chivambu — to dispense with the association’s 18 provincial technical officers as a cost-cutting measure.

Tovey had put in place a male and female officer in each of SA’s nine provinces to oversee the coaching of coaches.

They were also tasked to ensure that the junior leagues in Safa’s Local Football Associations — many of whom were set up by funds from the 2010 World Cup Legacy Trust — ran smoothly.

The technical officers are well-paid‚ qualified coaches and coaching instructors‚ who left jobs to join Safa.

Four separate sources‚ who did not want to be named‚ have told TimesLIVE that they feared the removal of the technical officers would cripple the association’s development structures.

A source said a new organigram that had been circulated to Safa staff members‚ cuts development employees — and Tovey’s staff — significantly.

“The cost-cutting’s going to cripple the association’s development at the moment‚” a source said.

But Chimhavi denied that the 18 provincial technical officers’ posts had been cut.

“The issue of the PTOs has nothing to do with this issue [of Tovey’s contract].

“We are actually attending to that issue of the PTOs‚” Chimhavi said.

“It’s also that their contracts came to an end‚ and we are renegotiating their contracts.”

The new CEO [Safa’s new acting CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe] is attending to that to see how we can solve that issue. They were not fired.”

Tovey‚ who coached Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu‚ was the Bafana captain who lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil in 1996.

The news of his departure follows Safa’s decision, at a national executive committee meeting at the weekend — to axe two of its vice-presidents — Ria Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena.

This was after the association was rocked by claims that Safa president Danny Jordaan had abused his office — allegations the football body denied. — TimesLIVE