EP batsman Mtabozuko Nqam aiming for consistency

PREMIUM

Eastern Province batsman Mtabozuko Nqam believes hard work and commitment will be crucial for the province if they are to challenge for silverware in the upcoming 2020/2021 campaign.



The 25-year-old left-hander is confident EP can replicate what they had done over the last two seasons, but admits they would need to be firing on all cylinders if they are to stand out above the rest. ..

