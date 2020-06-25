EP batsman Mtabozuko Nqam aiming for consistency
Eastern Province batsman Mtabozuko Nqam believes hard work and commitment will be crucial for the province if they are to challenge for silverware in the upcoming 2020/2021 campaign.
The 25-year-old left-hander is confident EP can replicate what they had done over the last two seasons, but admits they would need to be firing on all cylinders if they are to stand out above the rest. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.