Chippa United part ways with interim coach Rulani Mokwena

Chippa United are on the lookout for a new coach having opted not to renew Rulani Mokwena’s interim contract.

Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys on loan from Orlando Pirates in March. He only oversaw one fixture before the coronavirus pandemic brought about an enforced lockdown countrywide.

Chippa COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi told The Herald on Wednesday the club had decided not to enter further negotiations with Mokwena whose contract expires on Tuesday.

So as the sports ministry on Wednesday gave the green light for Premiership clubs to restart training, Chippa were working around the clock to sign a new coach.

“In the midst of uncertainty and in spite of everything including the announcement by the sports minister [Nathi Mthethwa], we as a club were uncertain as to when we will return to play.

“His (Mokwena’s) representatives kept enquiring to make sure they were certain about his future, we needed to let them know

“So we let them know about our decision to allow the coach to return home to Orlando Pirates,” Mzinzi said.

Last week, report’s also surfaced that some Chippa players had been involved in group training at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth, breaking level 3 lockdown regulations.

Sources claimed some training sessions were under the supervision of Mokwena.

At that stage, clubs were not allowed to train under level 3 as the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the SA Football Association (Safa) and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa were still discussing safety protocols around the safe return of football.