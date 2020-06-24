Blue Bulls announce signing of lock Jan Uys from leading French club

Uys‚ who will join the Bulls at the beginning of July‚ spent the last few seasons with CA Brive after an initial six months with fellow Top 14 outfit Pau.

It did not take him long to build a reputation as a powerful ball carrier in the tough environment of French rugby but what sets him apart is his ball handling ability‚ an attribute usually more associated with loose forwards and backs.

The 1.99m and 120kg behemoth made his first class debut in the 2014 Vodacom Cup in the colours of Western Province after representing the union at under-21 and under-19 level.

He also contributed to UCT's cause in the 2014 Varsity Cup where the Ikeys clinched the final in the most dramatic fashion.