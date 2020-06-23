Spinner Luvuyo Adam brings experience to EP squad

Returning to the Eastern Province ranks for the 2020/2021 campaign, left-arm spinner Luvuyo Adam will be looking forward to using his experience at franchise level to bolster the provincial side.



Adam, 27, returns to the province he spent three seasons with before linking up with the VKB Knights on a season-long contract and hopes to use his central franchise experience to good effect in the Bay this coming season...

