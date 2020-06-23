Phil Neville eyes move into club football after Pep talk

England women's boss Phil Neville says Pep Guardiola has advised him to work in club football but he has no doubts in naming his sister as the best coach in the family.

Neville coached England's women to fourth place at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, after previously teaming up with brother Gary during an unsuccessful spell with Spanish side Valencia.

He has also had coaching stints with his former club Manchester United and the England men's Under-21 side.

Neville, who has seen the Lionesses' form slump since the World Cup, is due to step down from the England job next year.