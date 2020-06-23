Over 150 aspiring footballers face uncertain future after sale of Wits

More than 150 aspiring footballers at the Bidvest Wits junior structures face an uncertain future after the club's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

With academy leagues unlikely to continue due to the outbreak of Covid-19‚ one of the Wits junior players has told TimesLIVE that they have been left with shattered dreams after they were told to collect their passports and clearances.

“We got messages that we must go to the office to collect our clearances and passports‚ it’s heartbreaking‚” said the player who did not want his name revealed.

“I don’t know what I am going to do now because I had dreams that one day I would be promoted to the first team and realise my dream of playing professional football.

"Many dreams are going to be shattered because some of the players may not be able to find clubs next season.