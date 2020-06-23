No plans to boot Kings out of PRO14
There are no plans to boot the Isuzu Southern Kings out of the Guinness PRO14 despite the franchise being placed under SA Rugby Union administrative control.
That assurance was given by source at the highest level of power at SA Rugby as uncertainty regarding the Kings’ long-term future PRO14 continues to swirl...
