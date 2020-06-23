Cape Town Marathon cancelled, but virtual race will go ahead

The Cape Town Marathon scheduled for October 18 has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The virtual race, however, will proceed as planned with a marathon, half-marathon and either a 5km or 10km run/walk.

All entrants will have the option of a refund or donating their entry fees to charity, race director Renee Jordaan said.

Organisers said in a statement issued early on Tuesday that it had been a tough call.

“This decision did not come easy, but was one that had to be made after exhausting all our options,” Cape Town Marathon chairman Francois Pienaar said in the statement.