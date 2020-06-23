Burnley captain 'embarrassed' by 'White lives matter' banner

Burnley captain Ben Mee told fans who flew a "White Lives Matter" banner above the Etihad Stadium in Manchester at the start of a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City on Monday "to come into the 21st century".

The banner reading "White lives matter Burnley" was seen shortly after all players and match officials had taken a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The aeroplane that went out at the beginning of the game, I am ashamed, I'm embarrassed, that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium," said Mee.

"It completely missed the point. The group of lads in there are embarrassed to see that and not what we are about at all.

"It missed the point of the whole thing of what we are trying to achieve.