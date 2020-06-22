Sipamla relishing highveld’s faster pitches

Former Warriors fast bowler Lutho Sipamla says he is looking forward to joining the Lions and the “bouncier and faster pitches” the highveld has to offer.

Ex-Grey High School and Proteas seamer Sipamla signed for the Lions in March.

The 21-year-old speedster featured in the national squad during the past season’s inbound tours against England and Australia.

He has now played in four ODIs and five T20Is for the Proteas.

“The whole reason behind the move to the Lions was to grow as player, bowling in the highveld — it’s bouncier, quicker and faster wickets.

“That is something that I am really looking forward to.

“I am looking forward to working on my discipline as a fast bowler as well and making sure I am more consistent in bowling tight lines.

“So, I am looking to grow in that aspect as a fast bowler.”

Sipamla made his first-class debut for Eastern Province in the 2016/2017 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup in January 2017, and his first List A game came a month later.

He was also in SA’s squad for the 2016 under-19 Cricket World Cup.

In October 2018, he was named in Tshwane Spartans’ squad for the first edition of the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament.

He was the joint leading wicket taker for the team in the tournament, with 16 dismissals in 10 matches.

He said the move to Pretoria would also be tough as he would be leaving his family and home in Port Elizabeth.

“But as I said I want to grow as a player, but not only as a player as an individual as well.

“So, I am really looking forward to the move and I am excited.

“Hopefully I can do great things there with the Lions.

“I am really close to my family; they have been there through the highs and lows in my life.

“I am very thankful for the continued support they always give me,” he said.

With the government giving the green light for non-contact sports to resume training under level 3 of lockdown, Sipamla said he was looking forward to resuming training again.

“We have been on lockdown for quite a long time now.

“It’s been a long wait so I am really excited to get back and work on the craft again, and work on my skill towards the new season,” he said.