Failure by the Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World (GRC) to meet its financial commitments has resulted in the SA Rugby taking back its controlling 74% share in the Isuzu Southern Kings.

This was confirmed by the SA Rugby president Mark Alexander after speculation that the cash-strapped Kings might have problems paying their players in the months ahead.

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, is liaising with Kings director of rugby and interim coach, Robbie Kempson, on immediate team needs.

Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments.

