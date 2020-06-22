Motherwell Cricket Club bids farewell to founding father

Motherwell Cricket Club paid tribute to their one of their founding fathers, Ngenile Nomoyi, 67, after his death last Thursday.



Nomoyi, who founded the club with twin brother Dumaphi, was instrumental in the development of the careers of a number of black cricketers over the years. ..

