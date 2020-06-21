SA Rugby poised to grab control of Kings

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape rugby is in turmoil after it emerged that SA Rugby is poised to stage a dramatic administrative takeover of the cash strapped Isuzu Southern Kings on Monday.



The long-term future of the underperforming Kings is unclear, and SA Rugby are expected to spell out their plans for the troubled team after they have spoken to the franchise’s staff...

