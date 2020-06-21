The Sports‚ Arts and Culture department is deploying officials to monitor that Level 3 sport directions are being complied with.

The department also warned that no organisations could resume training or competition until receiving approval from minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ who could also have to consult with the Department of Health before making his decision.

“If the sports body resumes training or matches — either contact or non-contact — without the approval of the minister‚ it is tantamount to a violation of the directions and regulations‚” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.