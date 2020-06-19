Warriors players excited by cricket’s new format

Warriors paceman Glenton Stuurman is relishing an opportunity to enhance his growing reputation when he lines up for KG’s Kingfishers in the inaugural Solidarity Cup match next week

Stuurman is one of a handful of Warriors, past and present, who will form part of the groundbreaking three-team cricket (3TC) format.

The match, which will be played in front of an empty SuperSport Park in Centurion on June 27, will feature three eight-man sides captained by world-class talents AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Besides Stuurman, fellow Warriors Anrich Nortje and Jon-Jon Smuts (Quinny’s Kites) received the nod, while former Warriors quicks Lutho Sipamla (Quinny’s Kites) and Sisanda Magala (AB’s Eagles) were also included in the pool of 24 players selected for the 36-overs clash.

“In terms of the format itself, it is quite exciting. Having not done anything competitive for almost 100 days, this is a great event in that it gives players some much needed time out in the middle,” Stuurman said.

Selected alongside some big names in SA cricket, Stuurman said the Kingfishers had some explosive players and there was no reason why they could not walk away winners.

Warriors captain Smuts believes strategy will play a key role in the outcome of the match when he pads up for Quinny’s Kites.

“With this new format, I think an important part of it will be how teams strategise,” he said.

“To have three teams playing each other at the same time is a first for cricket, so it will be interesting to see what the teams come up with.”

Backing the Kites to cause an upset, Smuts said all the teams were strong with a good balance of players, adding that it would be anyone’s guess as to the final outcome of the match.

Asked what effect playing in front of an empty stadium could have on players, both Smuts and Stuurman were in agreement that it would be something new for all sportsmen and women.

“This will be the way forward now, we will play in empty stadiums and I am looking forward to see how it all pans out,” Stuurman said

“But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we are all excited just to get outside and play cricket again.”

Smuts said: “Playing in an empty stadium will be a first for cricket.

“We are not accustomed to these conditions, but it is certainly something that we have to get used to moving forward as this could be the future of cricket matches for the foreseeable future.”