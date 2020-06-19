EP new boy Piedt chasing more game time
Newly acquired fast bowler Marcello Piedt is relishing the chance to show that he still has some gas left in the tank after joining Eastern Province ahead of the 2020/2021 campaign.
At the age of 27, Piedt will be looking to impress as he chases more game time and possibly a more sustained run on the franchise cricket scene. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.