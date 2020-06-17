Warring EPRU and Southern Kings bosses set to face off

Daggers will be drawn when warring Isuzu Southern Kings and the EP Rugby Union rugby bosses come face-to-face at a delayed shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.



Insiders say the EPRU will demand to see the Kings’ financial statements for the past six months and will interrogate the franchise over their poor performance in the Guinness PRO14...

