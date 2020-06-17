Uefa set Champions League 'Final 8' in Lisbon, final on August 23

The 2019-2020 Uefa Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in Lisbon in August, Europe's governing body said on Wednesday.

A "Final Eight" competition of one-off matches will begin in the Portuguese capital on August 12, with the final on August 23, Uefa said.

Similarly, the Uefa Europa League will be completed with a "Final Eight" across four German cities including Cologne, with the final on August 21.

The closing stages of the women's Champions League will go ahead in Bilbao and San Sebastian at the end of that month.