Mokwena in dark about Chippa coaching role
Interim coach Rulani Mokwena will bide his time and wait for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates to make a decision on his future this week.
Mokwena’s loan contract from Pirates with the Port Elizabeth side lapses at the end of the June and Chippa are yet to decide on whether to extend his stay or not...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.