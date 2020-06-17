Mokwena in dark about Chippa coaching role

PREMIUM

Interim coach Rulani Mokwena will bide his time and wait for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates to make a decision on his future this week.



Mokwena’s loan contract from Pirates with the Port Elizabeth side lapses at the end of the June and Chippa are yet to decide on whether to extend his stay or not...

