Advertising agency Aerios has filed for damages amounting to R183m against the SA Rugby Union and the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

The agency‚ which managed the advertising rights of the WPRFU from 2012 to 2016‚ says it had concluded a three-year inquiry “into unlawful conduct”.

The news comes at a most inopportune time for the embattled WPRFU who have to make considerable payments to Remgro (around R58m) and Investec (R50m) by month’s end.

Having unsuccessfully taken aim at Western Province with a claim of R250m in the Western Cape High Court in 2018‚ Aerios this time has SA Rugby in their cross hairs.

Aerios said in a statement it believes “the South African Rugby Union acted unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain. It did so‚ Aerios maintains‚ by applying undue pressure on Western Province Rugby (Pty) Ltd (WPR) to release itself from advertising agreements dating from 2012.”