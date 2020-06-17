AB, Quinny and KG go head-to-head in Solidarity Cup

SA cricket fans can look forward to the return of their favourite game — but with a sting in the tail — when the brand new Solidarity Cup is contested at SuperSport Park in Centurion on June 27.

The event was unveiled at a virtual media launch on Wednesday and will feature a 36-over match between three teams, captained by world-class cricketers AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, as they go head to head in a groundbreaking new format.

Featuring AB’s Eagles, KG’s Kingfishers and Quinny’s Kites, the eight-man teams include some of SA’s finest players in addition to some exciting young talent.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the match will be played in an empty SuperSport Park under strict protocols with the approval of the government. It will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The new format, known as 3TCricket, will see all three teams bat for one 12-over innings, split into two halves of six overs, during which they will face first one, then the other opponent in the field.

At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last man stands.

However, to ramp up the excitement levels, the last man standing will be allowed to score only in even numbers.

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which they will bowl against both opponents. A maximum of three overs per bowler is allowed.

The team with the highest aggregate total will be declared the winner, with gold, silver and bronze medals up for grabs.

Eagles captain De Villiers, renowned for his free-flowing playing style, is relishing the opportunity to return to his “favourite ground in SA” for the match.

“As players we have no idea what to expect but with that comes a lot of excitement and as a player I am very excited to take to the field and try this new format,” he said.

“What stands out for me is the last man stands because as a youngster I always dreamed of the opportunity of being the last man standing and winning the game for your team, so I am really looking forward to that,” he said.

Kingfishers captain Rabada said the concept was sure to keep spectators and players alike enthralled.

“That’s a solid team,” the right-arm quick said, when asked about his side.

“I think we are a team who are just going to enjoy ourselves on and off the field.”

Swashbuckling left-handed opener De Kock said there were some explosive players in his line-up and they would be looking to have a lot of fun in the new format.

“There is a lot to think about and take in, being a new format, but as said previously, it’s all new to us, so we will determine what needs to be done once we are actually out there and ready to go,” he said.

CSA’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said: “I know that the players are itching to get back into action, which is why we are so excited about the Solidarity Cup.

“It’s a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good.”

The match will also be a fundraising initiative to assist members of the cricketing community who are going through tough times due to the pandemic.

It will be broadcast on SuperSport 2 from 11am on June 27.

The teams are:

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (capt), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (capt), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (capt), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala