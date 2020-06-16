Shock as Southern Kings consortium members quit
In a shock move, prominent Eastern Cape businessmen Gary Markson and Kenny Govender have quit as members of the Isuzu Southern Kings consortium of business owners.
Their resignation could not have come at a worse time for the embattled franchise, which has endured problems on and off the field in recent months...
