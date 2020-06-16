Moodley puts EP squad through its paces
The Eastern Province cricket squad have not let the national lockdown get in the way of their fitness goals as they continue to put in the hard work in a bid to be ready for the 2020/2021 season.
Despite their season being called off prematurely and no definitive date for their return to action, players have been hard at work, albeit in a confined space for the month, getting themselves ready for a return to the field again. ..
