Benni McCarthy open to reconciling with former boss John Comitis

Benni McCarthy says he and his ex-chairman John Comitis have not communicated since he was fired as coach from Cape Town City in November‚ but that he would feel a sit-down was necessary at some stage because “friendship is more important”.

Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer admitted he and Comitis had not parted on the best of terms when McCarthy was fired after a run of just two wins in 18 games.

Comitis had given the ex-FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker his first head coaching opportunity.

McCarthy rewarded City’s chairman with an overall promising start to his career on the bench‚ reaching the 2017 MTN8 final and winning it in 2018‚ and finishing fourth and fifth in the Absa Premiership.

McCarthy’s dismissal followed a period where he publicly questioned the support he had received from Comitis in terms of key signings not being made.