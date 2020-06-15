Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena is making steady progress on the road to recovery after a horror injury and is now working with the ball as he enters another stage of his rehabilitation.

Morena‚ who suffered a career-threatening ankle fracture injury during the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United four months ago‚ has stepped up the intensity of his training.

“The team allocated me a physical trainer and he has been very helpful and motivating‚” he said.

“He helps me a lot with my rehabilitation progress and exercises. I could see myself back on the pitch. My injury was not easy‚ so every milestone is worth a celebration‚” he said.