Jockey Shannon Devoy still in the saddle at 60

Not many 60-year-old jockeys are still giving it a full go in the saddle, but Port Elizabeth-based Shannon Devoy isn’t thinking of retirement just yet.

Devoy says he is still enjoying riding in races and even doesn’t shy away from early morning work riding.

He is very much involved with the stable of Fairview trainer Jacques Strydom.

“I have been with Jacques’s stable for a number of years now,” he said.

“We got a good understanding which helps to manage my workload.

“I don’t ride a full card of races at a meeting — about four races is fine for me.

“That way I still enjoy my racing and I know the horses that I am riding.

“When the lockdown due to Covid-19 started I sat out with the work riding for a while.

“My fitness suffered and so I resumed work riding again.”

Devoy says a good system is in place at Fairview to continue with racing behind closed doors according to the Covid-19 regulations.

“It is different and a learning curve for all of us.

“We will progress as we continue.”

One of the East Cape’s feature races that fell away this season when racing was suspended for a while due to Covid-19 is the Glenlair Trophy stayers race, denying Devoy a chance on the six-year-old mare Onesie.

“I am now looking forward to riding her in the PE Gold Cup [on July 17].

“I lost some rides last season when I had a hip operation.

“Onesie was one of the horses I missed out on.

“I would love to win the PE Gold Cup for my brother David [who owns the horse in partnership with the trainer], who is a successful businessman in Perth, Australia.

“Jacques has a knack with stayers. He is a stayers specialist and gets the best out of the horses,” Devoy said.

Devoy won the PE Gold Cup in 2012 with the Corne Spies trained Campo De Santana.

“I am disappointed that the distance of the race has been cut back from 3600m to 3200m.

“It is a tradition that this was the longest race in the country.”

When asked what had been the highlight of his career, Devoy declares Fighting Beat (East Cape horse of the year 1997) as the best PE horse he had ridden.

“I was Hekkie Strydom’s stable jockey in those years and rode many winners for Hekkie.

“The highlight was winning three in a row with Fighting Beat.”

To still be going strong at 60 years the injuries must have stayed away and Devoy agrees he has been blessed in this regard.

“I have always had trouble with my lower back and had a successful shoulder operation, but yes, blessed with not many injuries.”

So no retirement plans as yet?

“No, as long as I ride the right horses and still enjoy it I will continue.

“It is wonderful to still be involved and be part of the strong bond and camaraderie that exists in the jockey room.”