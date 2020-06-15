#Comrades2020: These people left their couches, braved the cold and ran 5km to 90km
On June 14, a bitterly cold day across SA, if you happened for some bizarre reason to be driving around at 5.30am, you might have come across runners wearing race numbers.
They were taking part in the #Comrades2020 virtual race.
Among the long list of things Covid-19 has changed around the world, races is one of them.
However, given South Africans' obsession with running, particularly ultra-running, the Comrades Marathon Association hosted a virtual race.
More than 30,000 people from around the world entered, and participants could choose their distance.
From 5km all the way through to the full 90km, this gave amateur and pro runners the chance to put on their shoes and hit the roads.
Of course, there were some Comrades traditions that most people followed. For example, 2019 women's winner Gerda Steyn played Chariots of Fire at the start of the marathon.
The start of @ComradesRace #RaceTheComradesLegends 2020 Dubai version 🌍⚡️😂 Sjeesh a “cool” 43 degrees C real feel at the start🔥 More to come! Good luck everyone! Have fun out there today!! pic.twitter.com/zB4hD6tJ7j— Gerda Steyn (@gerdarun) June 14, 2020
Steyn finished 21km in Dubai in a casual 1.41.
No race would be complete without the legendary Bruce Fordyce, who won the world-famous marathon a record nine times.
Have a memorable day #RaceTheComradesLegends @ComradesRace pic.twitter.com/iRtdNiosMj— Bruce Fordyce (@BruceFordycerun) June 14, 2020
As is standard with Comrades, the heart of the race lay with ordinary folk who got out of bed to challenge themselves.
Here's a look at some of the runners from around the world.
90km for the win
Fun day! Thanks @ComradesRace for the virtual #RaceTheComradesLegends! Rarely did a beer taste so good as after 90 warm kilometres! #ukrunchat pic.twitter.com/nFzPoizjgi— Rohan Kallicharan (@ro_jito) June 14, 2020
WCAC Chairman Kenneth Lethole leading from the front and completed his 90km challenge. Well done leadership!! #RaceTheComradesLegends #Reakitima #TheBlueWave pic.twitter.com/zMXeeDdJ7M— Waterfall City Athletics Club (@waterfallcityac) June 14, 2020
What's a Comrades without Chariots of Fire and the national anthem?
How some of our team members started the #RaceTheComradesLegends 💙 pic.twitter.com/MgpHESzoGz— Atteridgeville Athletics Club (@attville_ac) June 14, 2020
A great start to the morning..One of our members took it up a notch with fireworks and music🤣🤣🤣 Bringing #RaceTheComradesLegends to the Midrand streets.. Love to see it!!! #MidrandStriders pic.twitter.com/csQ4n0ONvd— Midrand striders (@BMidrand) June 14, 2020
Team support is still vital
💉💉 when you have nothing left in the tank but you have a top class support team ✅, you tend to dig deep to your reserves and push even when your body tells you to stop @BandiMchunu #RaceTheComradesLegends pic.twitter.com/x2jzouJD5n— #TheOneKneeRunner, We Run Unprovoked (@OfficialVeli) June 14, 2020
There were special causes to bring tears to your eyes
Today's comrade was going to be dedicated to my birthday and my sister who passed on this month in 2018. May she continue to rest in peace. #RaceTheComradesLegends pic.twitter.com/Xiky8EO3Fm— Tlou Mathiba (@Consolation46) June 14, 2020
1km To Go... From a guy who was obese just 13months ago and who ran his first 21km race in 03:11:22 to a guy who ran today's 21km in 2:29:20. I am proud of myself 🙏🏾. #RaceTheComradesLegends #90DaysWithoutSugar2020 #FetchYourBody2020 #RunningWithTumiSole pic.twitter.com/odRyaIhkOB— Sifiso Nkosi™ (@King_sifiso) June 14, 2020
Participants pushed themselves
Gosh, that was a tough & sore walk! Started Midnight till early afternoon,1st for me. Entered 45km #RaceTheComradesLegends but pushed to just short of 65km. Respect to all who does the @ComradesRace every year! pic.twitter.com/8TAa180EAM— Steyn du Plessis (@stainedXV) June 14, 2020
Running is nyising! Wena Half Comrades.. Wena Couch-To-Comrades... But we still VIBE on, and have fun while at it! 💙#RaceTheComradesLegends #TheUltimateVirtualRace#IamMyOwnLegend #RunningWithTumiSole#FetchYourBody2020 pic.twitter.com/Xdylu7qCiL— Ketla Madileng (@ketla_pta) June 14, 2020
SA humour was in top form
I had 500m to go and here I was thinking the Ambulance will at least escourt me but dololo😒 #RaceTheComradesLegends pic.twitter.com/N742fUfYKx— Sifiso Nkosi™ (@King_sifiso) June 14, 2020
The heart of Comrades is every runner, like this man...
It's all about mental strength and will power. #RaceTheComradesLegends pic.twitter.com/orpKuur8gA— Sifiso Nkosi™ (@King_sifiso) June 14, 2020