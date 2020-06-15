Sport

#Comrades2020: These people left their couches, braved the cold and ran 5km to 90km

By Jessica Levitt - 15 June 2020
Jacques Wijtman and Michael Farah running at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng. They completed 56km in the virtual Comrades marathon.
Image: Supplied/Belinda MacPherson

On June 14, a bitterly cold day across SA, if you happened for some bizarre reason to be driving around at 5.30am, you might have come across runners wearing race numbers.

They were taking part in the #Comrades2020 virtual race.

Among the long list of things Covid-19 has changed around the world, races is one of them.

However, given South Africans' obsession with running, particularly ultra-running, the Comrades Marathon Association hosted a virtual race.

More than 30,000 people from around the world entered, and participants could choose their distance.

From 5km all the way through to the full 90km, this gave amateur and pro runners the chance to put on their shoes and hit the roads.

Of course, there were some Comrades traditions that most people followed. For example, 2019 women's winner Gerda Steyn played Chariots of Fire at the start of the marathon.

Steyn finished 21km in Dubai in a casual 1.41.

No race would be complete without the legendary Bruce Fordyce, who won the world-famous marathon a record nine times. 

As is standard with Comrades, the heart of the race lay with ordinary folk who got out of bed to challenge themselves.

Here's a look at some of the runners from around the world. 

90km for the win

What's a Comrades without Chariots of Fire and the national anthem?

Team support is still vital

There were special causes to bring tears to your eyes

Participants pushed themselves

SA humour was in top form

The heart of Comrades is every runner, like this man...

