Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala is launching a children’s book – “Super Shabba – The African Superhero” – as part of his 2010 World Cup commemoration.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs star says the book is aimed at giving young South Africans an authentic Africa superhero to inspire them.

Tshabalala‚ who scored the opening goal of the 2010 Fifa World Cup for Bafana in their 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City on June 11‚ 2010‚ said the launch of the book had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a children’s book coming‚ with beautiful graphics. It’s a story of ‘Super Shabba’ in a character‚” Tshabalala said.

“Super Shabba is an authentic African superhero. A superhero who you can bump into.

“It’s a story where we want to inspire and give hope to the young ones‚ through my journey. It’s a story where the young ones‚ when they see Super Shabba‚ they see themselves as well.

“A story that will keep the legacy alive to revive their dreams‚ for those who have lost hope.

“And just to say that‚ ‘It is possible’. Whether you come from a poor background‚ it is possible.

“And whatever disadvantages you have‚ use them to your advantage. Don’t complain. Complaints won’t take you anywhere. Try your best – always strive.

“Every generation has its own purpose. Ours is to reveal the truth and reverse the brainwash.”

Tshabalala has also been involved in working with Mogale City municipality “in terms of assisting and brining change in the youth”.

A press release stated: “Siphiwe will be celebrating this milestone [his 2010 World Cup goal against Mexico] with a launch of his children’s book named ‘Super Shabba – The African Superhero’ that tells a tale about a boy from the dusty streets of Soweto who had big dreams of playing for the first World Cup on the African continent.

“As part of the celebration‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala has also partnered with the Mogale City Municipality where he will be giving food parcels to underprivileged families and copies of his book to the kids in Ward 33‚ Mogale City Plot 89 Nooitgedacht‚ Muldersdrift.”

A further press release said Tshabalala and the foundation of his wife‚ Bokang Montjane‚ the 2010 Miss South Africa‚ donated‚ “55 sets of blankets‚ food hampers and books‚ because his scored the goal on the 55th minute” in Ward 33.