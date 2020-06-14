Cricket SA fire Clive Eksteen with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa (CSA) head of sales and sponsor relations Clive Eksteen was fired with immediate effect after he was found “guilty of transgressions of a serious nature” following a lengthy disciplinary process.

Eksteen was suspended in October last year along with chief financial officer Naasei Appiah and then acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl in a matter involving players and player contracts through players’ union the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

The trio’s suspension was related to their dereliction of duty following non-payment of player fees stemming from the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL).

“The Presiding Officer found Mr Eksteen guilty of transgressions of a serious nature and his relationship and employment with CSA has therefore been summarily terminated (summary dismissal) with immediate effect‚” CSA said on Sunday.