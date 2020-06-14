Beauden Barrett rattled by Hurricane Coles on Blues debut

Beauden Barrett saw Dane Coles' eyes light up as the hooker barrelled towards him early in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash on Sunday and was left with no doubt how his former Hurricanes team mate felt about his move to the Blues.

Coles smashed through final defender Barrett in the 15th minute to score his side's opening try, but the new Blues fullback had the last laugh with his side winning the match 30-20 in front of a sold out crowd of 43,000 at Eden Park.

All Blacks flyhalf Barrett said Coles could not have wished for a better way to make his mark on the game.