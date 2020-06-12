SA Women’s cricketer Kapp in line for national honours

Being nominated for the Momentum Proteas ODI Cricketer of the Year award in the 2019/20 CSA awards came as no surprise to Port Elizabeth cricketer Marizanne Kapp, having produced a good white-ball season for the national side.



In addition to her ODI Cricketer of the Year nomination, Kapp is also in line for the RAM Delivery of the Year, SA Fans Cricketer of the Year and Momentum Proteas Players’ Player of the Year awards. ..

