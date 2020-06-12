SA Women’s cricketer Kapp in line for national honours
Being nominated for the Momentum Proteas ODI Cricketer of the Year award in the 2019/20 CSA awards came as no surprise to Port Elizabeth cricketer Marizanne Kapp, having produced a good white-ball season for the national side.
In addition to her ODI Cricketer of the Year nomination, Kapp is also in line for the RAM Delivery of the Year, SA Fans Cricketer of the Year and Momentum Proteas Players’ Player of the Year awards. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.