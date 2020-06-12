NMB hockey star Nicky Veto still has Olympics dream

PREMIUM

Though disappointed by the delay of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Walmer township and SA Women’s Hockey player Nomnikelo “Nicky” Veto remains upbeat about making her Olympics dream a reality.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games have now been moved to 2021...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.