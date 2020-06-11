WSU suspends coaches’ contracts
Walter Sisulu University has blown the whistle by suspending contracts of its coaching staff in all sporting codes due to financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes after University Sports SA (USSA) announced in May that all major university sporting events had been cancelled — including the prestigious winter-break tournaments...
