Coach Piet Botha praises EP’s fighting spirit

Eastern Province cricket coach Piet Botha believes the new season will have its challenge, but is confident that his side, with its exciting young talents, has the power to overcome adversity.



Having ended at the summit of the CSA Provincial 3-Day Challenge for the last two seasons, and shared the title with Northerns in 2018/2019 before again coming agonisingly close last season, Botha said it was a wonderful achievement by the team as it showed the hard work and dedication they had put in. ..

