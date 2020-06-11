Bongani Khumalo recalls goal that reignited nation's hopes

Not many players had the opportunity to represent South Africa at the Fifa World Cup on home turf in 2010, but those who had will remember that moment for a very long time.

Today marks 10 years since Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 with Mexico in the opening match FNB Stadium.

Defender Bongani Khumalo, who was among those players, said this will remain one of the biggest highlights in his career.

Khumalo was just 23 years old when he did duty in the historic global tournament on home turf and scored in Bafana's 2-1 victory over France in Bloemfontein in their last group match.

"Being part of something so special for the country and the game of football, it is good memories," Khumalo said.

"I'm blessed to have been part of the generation that played in the World Cup in SA. In terms of my career, it is one of the biggest highlights you have as a player."