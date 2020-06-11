Bay’s Bengezela disappointed by cancellation of tournament

Nelson Mandela Bay five-a-side team Bengezela who reached the finals of the Africa 5’s Premier Social Football League in 2019 are disappointed by the cancellation of the tournament due to Covid-19.

Organisers of the event this week announced the termination of the tournament.

Castle Larger brand director Kudzi Mathabire said that after the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Africa 5s due to the Covid-19 global outbreak and lengthy discussions with all the relevant stakeholders, Castle Lager has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Africa 5s League.

“We understand the disappointment which we will face from our football loving fans as the Africa 5s League has become quite the spectacle where Africa’s most talented players showcase their talent,” she said.

“Furthermore, the spirit of this league is one which promotes diverse groups of people coming together and a celebration of the different backgrounds, races and people across borders.”

Mathabire said though the stakeholders had initially postponed the league, the brand recognises the unprecedented nature of the global situation and had decided to cancel the 2020 edition and opt for an alternative date in 2021 when it would be safe for all participants.

Initially, the 2020 competition winners would have toured to Italy but because of Covid-19 the organisers decided to take the cash value of the trip, which is R265,000, and allocate it to the winning team.

Bengezela made their way to the finals of the tournament in 2019 but lost to Orlando Pirates.

Skipper Eldon Smith said the team was very disappointed as they had beefed up their squad with the intention of winning the event this year.

“We were looking forward to the tournament especially with the R265,000 prize money to be won, but we obviously assumed that it wouldn’t take place because of coronavirus which has hit every industry hard.

“We are disappointed but, we were prepared for the news. We had assembled a good team this year, we added two new players that I think if we had used last year we could have had a good chance of winning the final,” he said.

Mathabire said the decision to cancel the event was based on the growing Covid-19 public health threat and the impracticality of hosting the 5-A-Side continental league across the 16 countries during this year.

“We would like to reiterate that the safety and wellbeing of our consumers and the individuals involved in organising this league across all 16 countries is our first priority. ” she said.

The cancellation of the 2020 league applies to all countries apart from Zambia, which will resume with the regional and national league.

All teams which entered for the 2020 League, will gain automatic promotion into the 2021 edition of the campaign.

“We look forward to relaunching this exciting initiative to our passionate, football loving consumers in 2021,” Mathabire said.