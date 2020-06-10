Wits player Alexander ready to fight for league title
Though there is still uncertainty over when the Absa Premiership will resume, Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander says he is prepared to fight for the title on the league’s return.
They are up against Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, who are also contesting for the trophy...
